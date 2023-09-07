Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s (VIOT) Stock: A -0.48% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has gone up by 4.10% for the week, with a -2.64% drop in the past month and a -1.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.38% for VIOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.48% for VIOT’s stock, with a -12.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VIOT is 0.95.

The average price predicted by analysts for VIOT is $12.06, The public float for VIOT is 33.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIOT on September 07, 2023 was 41.12K shares.

VIOT) stock’s latest price update

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT)'s stock price has plunge by 4.22% in relation to previous closing price of 0.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VIOT Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIOT rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8990. In addition, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.26 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viomi Technology Co. Ltd stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85. Equity return is now at value -16.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.41. Total debt to assets is 5.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.