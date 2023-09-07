Understanding the 6.58% Volatility Levels of EDAP TMS S.A.’s (EDAP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has gone down by -19.65% for the week, with a -25.37% drop in the past month and a -33.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.58% for EDAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.10% for EDAP stock, with a simple moving average of -36.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDAP is also noteworthy at 1.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EDAP is 36.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of EDAP on September 07, 2023 was 57.39K shares.

EDAP) stock’s latest price update

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP)’s stock price has decreased by -13.22 compared to its previous closing price of 7.49. However, the company has seen a -19.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Fraunces – Managing Director of LifeSci Advisors, LLC Ryan Rhodes – CEO Ken Mobeck – CFO, U.S. Subsidiary Francois Dietsch – CFO Conference Call Participants Michael Sarcone – Jefferies Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Jason Bednar – Piper Sandler Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EDAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EDAP Trading at -24.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDAP fell by -19.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, EDAP TMS S.A. saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.24 for the present operating margin

+43.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for EDAP TMS S.A. stands at -5.32. The total capital return value is set at -6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.23. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.59. Total debt to assets is 9.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.

Conclusion

In summary, EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.