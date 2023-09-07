Understanding the 12.30% Volatility Levels of P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has gone up by 21.26% for the week, with a -1.40% drop in the past month and a -58.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.30% for PIII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.52% for PIII stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PIII is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PIII is $5.38, which is $3.27 above than the current price. The public float for PIII is 77.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of PIII on September 07, 2023 was 487.75K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII)’s stock price has increased by 7.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. However, the company has seen a 21.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-06 that The allure of penny stocks is undeniable. Their low price point, combined with the potential for high returns, makes them a tantalizing option for investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIII stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PIII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PIII in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PIII Trading at -7.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.41%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7900. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw 14.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $2.07 back on Sep 01. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 49,485,442 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $186,570 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc., purchase 90,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 49,395,442 shares at $189,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.44 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for P3 Health Partners Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -17.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.55. Equity return is now at value 904.70, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII), the company’s capital structure generated 1,836.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.84. Total debt to assets is 12.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,809.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.