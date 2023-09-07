TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSP is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) is $1.00, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for TSP is 140.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.37% of that float. On September 07, 2023, TSP’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

TSP) stock's latest price update

The stock of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) has increased by 9.24 when compared to last closing price of 1.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-08-06 that While other autonomous startups such as Starsky Robotics and TuSimple have folded or scaled back efforts in the U.S., Aurora is delivering loads in Texas.

TSP’s Market Performance

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.67% drop in the past month, and a -42.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for TSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.34% for TSP stock, with a simple moving average of -27.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSP Trading at -30.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -30.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4553. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw -20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sale 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. The total capital return value is set at -51.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.94. Equity return is now at value -37.40, with -34.70 for asset returns.

Based on TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -109.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.