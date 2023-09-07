Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGI is 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TGI is $12.13, which is $3.14 above the current price. The public float for TGI is 75.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on September 07, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has decreased by -1.43 when compared to last closing price of 9.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Triumph Group (TGI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

TGI’s Market Performance

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a -3.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month, and a -24.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for TGI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for TGI’s stock, with a -19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at -15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw -14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $8.04 back on Aug 15. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 51,787 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $80,400 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $10.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 29,933 shares at $109,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.26 for the present operating margin

+25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.43. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.