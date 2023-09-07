Travelzoo (TZOO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO)’s stock price has plunge by -7.00relation to previous closing price of 7.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Travelzoo is having a strong year with solid growth and climbing profitability. The company is benefiting from momentum in its European segment and the “Jack’s Flight Club” business. We are bullish on TZOO stock which appears undervalued with the current price level representing a compelling buying opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) Right Now?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Travelzoo (TZOO) is $13.33, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for TZOO is 7.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TZOO on September 07, 2023 was 120.13K shares.

TZOO’s Market Performance

TZOO’s stock has seen a -3.14% decrease for the week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month and a -34.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for Travelzoo The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.53% for TZOO’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TZOO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TZOO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TZOO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $18 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TZOO Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TZOO fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Travelzoo saw 52.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TZOO starting from AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.15 back on Aug 29. After this action, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC now owns 7,022,596 shares of Travelzoo, valued at $28,600 using the latest closing price.

AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, the 10% Owner of Travelzoo, sale 6,000 shares at $7.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that AZZURRO CAPITAL INC is holding 7,026,596 shares at $42,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+85.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travelzoo stands at +9.48. The total capital return value is set at 40.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.26. Equity return is now at value 195.60, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Travelzoo (TZOO), the company’s capital structure generated 125.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.64. Total debt to assets is 15.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Travelzoo (TZOO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.