TransUnion (TRU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is 73.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.36.

The public float for TRU is 192.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On September 07, 2023, TRU’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has jumped by 1.85 compared to previous close of 80.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. CT (9:45 a.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has seen a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.92% gain in the past month and a 9.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for TRU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $84 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRU Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.12. In addition, TransUnion saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from CHAOUKI STEVEN M, who sale 1,277 shares at the price of $82.06 back on Sep 01. After this action, CHAOUKI STEVEN M now owns 58,136 shares of TransUnion, valued at $104,791 using the latest closing price.

Williams Jennifer A., the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of TransUnion, sale 236 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Williams Jennifer A. is holding 2,425 shares at $18,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransUnion (TRU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.