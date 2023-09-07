The Volatility of Better Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTTX) Stock: A 3.62% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has gone up by 3.62% for the week, with a -7.32% drop in the past month and a -8.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.21% for BTTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for BTTX’s stock, with a -37.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTTX is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) is $6.00, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for BTTX is 17.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On September 07, 2023, BTTX’s average trading volume was 910.54K shares.

BTTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) has increased by 6.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Heinen – Chief Financial Officer Frank Karbe – President and CEO Diane Gomez – Chief Commercial Officer Mark Berman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Keay Nakae – Chardan Rahul Rakhit – LifeSci Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Better Therapeutics’ Second Quarter 2023 Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6535. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 1,233,045 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 27. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 13,030,393 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 685,025 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 1,028,055 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The total capital return value is set at -127.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.