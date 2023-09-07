The Toro Company (TTC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTC is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTC is $119.00, which is $32.86 above the current price. The public float for TTC is 103.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTC on September 07, 2023 was 452.52K shares.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC)’s stock price has dropped by -13.63 in relation to previous closing price of 99.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Toro (TTC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.19 per share a year ago.

TTC’s Market Performance

The Toro Company (TTC) has experienced a -16.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.61% drop in the past month, and a -17.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for TTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.26% for TTC’s stock, with a -19.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $117 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at -15.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -15.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.69. In addition, The Toro Company saw -23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Walters Daryn A, who purchase 1,654 shares at the price of $97.41 back on Jun 23. After this action, Walters Daryn A now owns 3,684 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $161,116 using the latest closing price.

MOELLER PETER D, the Group VP, Undg & Spec Construc of The Toro Company, sale 2,000 shares at $110.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that MOELLER PETER D is holding 4,104 shares at $220,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.76 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.60. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Toro Company (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.19. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Toro Company (TTC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.