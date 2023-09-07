The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 32.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-01 that New York, NY, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, at 3:05 pm Pacific time, as scheduled.

Is It Worth Investing in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is above average at 13.46x. The 36-month beta value for IPG is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IPG is $39.18, which is $6.7 above than the current price. The public float for IPG is 383.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of IPG on September 07, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

IPG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen a -1.31% decrease in the past week, with a -4.85% drop in the past month, and a -15.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for IPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for IPG’s stock, with a -9.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPG Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.59. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 24.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.