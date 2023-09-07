The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) Stock

The stock of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has gone up by 19.89% for the week, with a -8.16% drop in the past month and a -32.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.41% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.53% for KXIN’s stock, with a -37.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KXIN is 146.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KXIN on September 07, 2023 was 319.59K shares.

KXIN) stock’s latest price update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.91 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-07 that Some of the most promising penny stocks are up-and-coming and just just getting started. The world of penny stocks is all about speculating which young firms have the potential to become the next big companies.

KXIN Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN rose by +18.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1993. In addition, Kaixin Auto Holdings saw -24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.54 for the present operating margin

+0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaixin Auto Holdings stands at -102.25. The total capital return value is set at -159.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.78. Equity return is now at value -343.80, with -133.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.70. Total debt to assets is 12.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.