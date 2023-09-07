The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, HIG stock has gone down by -0.61%, with a monthly decline of -2.43% and a quarterly surge of 1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.44% for HIG’s stock, with a -1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HIG is $85.22, which is $13.86 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 304.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for HIG on September 07, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has jumped by 0.04 compared to previous close of 71.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Hartford Financial (HIG) remains well-poised for growth on the back of strength in its Commercial Lines and Group Benefits businesses. A strong financial position enables business investments.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.11. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $72.96 back on Aug 07. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 6,965 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,515 using the latest closing price.

Paiano Robert W, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 13,939 shares at $72.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Paiano Robert W is holding 28,323 shares at $1,010,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.