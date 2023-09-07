The 82.12% Simple Moving Average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ANF stock has gone up by 7.13%, with a monthly gain of 39.37% and a quarterly surge of 67.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.65% for ANF stock, with a simple moving average of 82.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) by analysts is $57.50, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.80% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ANF was 1.91M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 54.85. However, the company has seen a 7.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Abercrombie’s (ANF) strategic initiatives encompass brand enhancement, investment in technology and digital channels, positioning it to thrive in the evolving retail industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 34.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +38.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.72. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 139.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 143,249 shares at the price of $51.12 back on Aug 24. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 134,403 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $7,322,677 using the latest closing price.

HENCHEL GREGORY J, the SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 27,910 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that HENCHEL GREGORY J is holding 35,931 shares at $1,424,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.