The -6.70% Simple Moving Average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has seen a -3.28% decrease in the past week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month, and a -1.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for REXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for REXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 52.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is $63.00, which is $10.36 above the current market price. The public float for REXR is 205.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REXR on September 07, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.29 in comparison to its previous close of 52.05, however, the company has experienced a -3.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Rexford Industrial Realty has experienced a negative 30% return to shareholders since the start of 2022, compared to the wider S&P 500’s negative 3% return. Rexford’s stock trades in line with peers at an implied value of 21x next year’s FFO. We think the structure of Rexford’s debt stack and geographic concentration are positives for the company in the long run.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at -1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.46. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +26.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.21. Total debt to assets is 22.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.