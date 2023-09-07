Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.10 in relation to its previous close of 86.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that Targa (TRGP) anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the $3.5-$3.7 billion range, growth capital expenditures in the $2.2-$2 billion range, and net maintenance capital expenditures of $175 million for 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is 22.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRGP is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is $102.44, which is $16.56 above the current market price. The public float for TRGP is 220.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On September 07, 2023, TRGP’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

TRGP’s Market Performance

TRGP stock saw an increase of -0.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.58% and a quarterly increase of 19.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for TRGP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for TRGP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for TRGP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $115 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRGP Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.86. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRGP starting from White G Clark, who sale 2,577 shares at the price of $84.72 back on Aug 11. After this action, White G Clark now owns 122,865 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $218,321 using the latest closing price.

Pryor D. Scott, the of Targa Resources Corp., sale 11,901 shares at $84.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Pryor D. Scott is holding 104,632 shares at $1,004,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.30 for the present operating margin

+9.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 433.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.27. Total debt to assets is 54.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 402.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.