Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SG stock has gone up by 2.44%, with a monthly decline of -1.25% and a quarterly surge of 34.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Sweetgreen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for SG stock, with a simple moving average of 34.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SG is 2.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is $16.00, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for SG is 91.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.24% of that float. On September 07, 2023, SG’s average trading volume was 2.15M shares.

SG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) has surged by 2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 13.88, but the company has seen a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that I am positive on the business growth due to signs of recovery in urban traffic and the launch of the Sweetpass loyalty program. The launch of Sweetpass is expected to drive further traffic to SG’s stores. This loyalty program offers discounts, which might impact SSS initially but is likely to increase overall foot. SG’s infinite kitchen model, with increased production efficiency and reduced labor costs, is a potential growth driver with higher profit margins, positioning SG for long-term success.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw 66.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Jammet Nicolas, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Aug 30. After this action, Jammet Nicolas now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $355,000 using the latest closing price.

Reback Mitch, the Chief Financial Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 14,324 shares at $13.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Reback Mitch is holding 448,206 shares at $199,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -30.00, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.