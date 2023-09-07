Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SPOT stock has gone up by 11.04%, with a monthly gain of 13.01% and a quarterly surge of 4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.36% for SPOT’s stock, with a 27.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) by analysts is $156.07, which is $11.7 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 142.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of SPOT was 2.05M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has jumped by 0.72 compared to previous close of 159.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-09-06 that Universal Music has struck a deal with a rival of Spotify, and the pact could put artists back at the heart of the music-streaming industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $180 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.42. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 103.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.