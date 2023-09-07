Sonos Inc. (SONO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.67relation to previous closing price of 13.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Investments in technology solutions that enhance communications experience are likely to aid the Zacks Audio Video Production industry participants like Sony Corporation (SONY), Sonos (SONO) and LiveOne (LVO). Stiff competition from low-priced device importers is a concern.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SONO is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SONO is $20.80, which is $7.09 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 119.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume for SONO on September 07, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has seen a -3.32% decrease in the past week, with a -16.19% drop in the past month, and a -16.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of -23.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SONO Trading at -13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -15.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw -20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Bouvat-Merlin Maxime, who sale 7,496 shares at the price of $14.08 back on Aug 15. After this action, Bouvat-Merlin Maxime now owns 21,681 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $105,531 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 905 shares at $16.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 20,248 shares at $14,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sonos Inc. (SONO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.