Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has seen a 6.83% increase in the past week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month, and a -33.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.45% for SNGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for SNGX’s stock, with a -85.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is $3.00, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for SNGX is 9.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNGX on September 07, 2023 was 151.03K shares.

SNGX) stock’s latest price update

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.83 in relation to its previous close of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a 6.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-05-04 that Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares more than doubled on Thursday after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a compatibility study of its investigational therapeutic HyBryte in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) using the commercially ready Daavlin Series 7 visible light device. The company is developing and moving toward the potential commercialization of HyBryte (synthetic hypericin sodium) for the treatment of CTCL, a class of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

SNGX Trading at -16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4740. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw -92.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5868.83 for the present operating margin

-127.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc. stands at -5519.34. The total capital return value is set at -103.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.