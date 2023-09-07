Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SQM stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -11.04% and a quarterly plunge of -12.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.32% for SQM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SQM is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SQM is $86.72, which is $27.13 above the current price. The public float for SQM is 282.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQM on September 07, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

SQM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) has decreased by -1.52 when compared to last closing price of 63.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-02 that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile investors have suffered another massive setback as SQM nearly gave up all its gains from its April lows. The uncertainty surrounding SQM’s contract with the Chilean government may deter long-term value investors from returning aggressively. The company’s second-quarter earnings release suggests that its growth has normalized significantly, leading to further worries about its ability to sustain earnings growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SQM Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.61. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 72.20, with 33.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.