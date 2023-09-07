Should You Invest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSDI is $1.40, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for LSDI is 10.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for LSDI on September 07, 2023 was 78.85K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has increased by 11.65 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a 16.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

LSDI’s Market Performance

LSDI’s stock has risen by 16.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.96% and a quarterly drop of -42.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.76% for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.25% for LSDI stock, with a simple moving average of -46.78% for the last 200 days.

LSDI Trading at -31.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -36.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI rose by +16.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6876. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. saw -77.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.