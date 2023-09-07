Should You Invest in BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Now?

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BKCC is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BKCC is $3.25, which is -$0.61 below the current market price. The public float for BKCC is 71.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume for BKCC on September 07, 2023 was 167.27K shares.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC)’s stock price has increased by 9.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.53. However, the company has seen a 9.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Laurence Paredes – General Counsel and Corporate Secretary James Keenan – Chairman and Interim CEO Nik Singhal – President Chip Holladay – Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jason Mehring – Managing Director and Investment Committee Conference Call Participants Melissa Wedel – JPMorgan Operator Good morning. My name is Jenny and I will be your conference facilitator today for the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

BKCC’s Market Performance

BKCC’s stock has risen by 9.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.66% and a quarterly rise of 15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.29% for BKCC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKCC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKCC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKCC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKCC Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKCC rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation saw 6.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BKCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.12 for the present operating margin

+79.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.72.

Based on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.27. Total debt to assets is 42.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.