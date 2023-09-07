Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) has plunged by -6.67 when compared to previous closing price of 1.80, but the company has seen a -8.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SERA is 0.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SERA is 25.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On September 07, 2023, SERA’s average trading volume was 32.40K shares.

SERA’s Market Performance

SERA stock saw a decrease of -8.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -46.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.07% for SERA’s stock, with a -37.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SERA Trading at -38.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0568. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Harrison Robert Gardner, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Jun 05. After this action, Harrison Robert Gardner now owns 28,500 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc., valued at $16,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -38.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.