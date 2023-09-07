Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (SPGC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPGC is 6.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On September 07, 2023, SPGC’s average trading volume was 3.22M shares.

SPGC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC) has plunged by -12.15 when compared to previous closing price of 2.14, but the company has seen a -33.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-08-18 that After surging 624% Tuesday upon making their public debut, shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. SPGC, -20.32% finished the week solidly below their initial public offering price of $4.

SPGC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -57.63% for SPGC stock, with a simple moving average of -57.63% for the last 200 days.

SPGC Trading at -57.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.73% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGC fell by -33.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Sacks Parente Golf Inc. saw -93.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGC starting from Hoge Brett Widney, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hoge Brett Widney now owns 225,400 shares of Sacks Parente Golf Inc., valued at $72,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1508.95 for the present operating margin

+36.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sacks Parente Golf Inc. stands at -1844.74.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sacks Parente Golf Inc. (SPGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.