Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REKR is 2.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $4.25, which is $0.52 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 63.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On September 07, 2023, REKR’s average trading volume was 927.63K shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR)’s stock price has increased by 3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 3.61. However, the company has seen a -8.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-22 that Anyone looking for the best penny stocks to buy usually wants to leverage the mix of speculation and price action to their advantage. Any given day can see at least a few worthy stocks under $5 explode significantly higher.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR’s stock has fallen by -8.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 39.70% and a quarterly rise of 104.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.55% for Rekor Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.35% for REKR’s stock, with a 114.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 30.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +44.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +166.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 210.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, BERMAN ROBERT ALAN now owns 1,135,219 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $34,455 using the latest closing price.

Arctis Global LLC, the 10% Owner of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Arctis Global LLC is holding 9,647,491 shares at $310,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -158.60, with -88.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.