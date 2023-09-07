Real-Time Update: The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen a 2.34% increase in the past week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month, and a 10.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for CG’s stock, with a 3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.70.

The average price predicted by analysts for CG is $39.13, which is $7.04 above the current price. The public float for CG is 245.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CG on September 07, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 32.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-01 that Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group is in talks with the Barclay family and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle over the Very Group, an online retailer and financial services provider, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.94. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 3,012,049 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Aug 28. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 3,012,049 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $25,000,007 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of The Carlyle Group Inc., purchase 504,042 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 504,042 shares at $4,183,549 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.