Real-Time Update: Smart Sand Inc. (SND) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, SND stock has gone up by 10.47%, with a monthly gain of 19.89% and a quarterly surge of 34.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Smart Sand Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.44% for SND stock, with a simple moving average of 18.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) Right Now?

Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is $2.75, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for SND is 29.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SND on September 07, 2023 was 152.80K shares.

SND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) has increased by 4.46 when compared to last closing price of 2.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Chris Green – Corporate Controller Chuck Young – Founder & Chief Executive Officer Lee Beckelman – Chief Financial Officer John Young – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Pat Ouellette – Stifel Stephen Gengaro – Stifel Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Smart Sand Second Quarter Investor Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on June 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SND Trading at 15.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Smart Sand Inc. saw 17.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 5,175,688 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Mar 14. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Smart Sand Inc., valued at $8,876,305 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Smart Sand Inc., sale 1,807,082 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 5,175,688 shares at $3,459,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.22 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc. stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Sand Inc. (SND), the company’s capital structure generated 18.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.47. Total debt to assets is 11.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.