RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.87 in relation to its previous close of 19.26. However, the company has experienced a 7.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) by analysts is $38.73, which is $20.19 above the current market price. The public float for RAPT is 33.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.78% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of RAPT was 285.17K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT’s stock has seen a 7.26% increase for the week, with a -7.36% drop in the past month and a -2.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.66% for RAPT’s stock, with a -4.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAPT Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.42. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $18.92 back on Aug 18. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 21,289 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $47,300 using the latest closing price.

HO WILLIAM, the Chief Medical Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $18.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that HO WILLIAM is holding 20,992 shares at $94,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5618.53 for the present operating margin

-83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -5490.37. The total capital return value is set at -38.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.25. Equity return is now at value -46.20, with -41.80 for asset returns.

Based on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.54. Total debt to assets is 3.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.