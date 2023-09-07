Qorvo Inc. (QRVO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is $115.64, which is $8.12 above the current market price. The public float for QRVO is 97.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRVO on September 07, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

QRVO) stock’s latest price update

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.87 in relation to previous closing price of 107.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced that Company executives are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time (3:45 p.m. Pacific Time).

QRVO’s Market Performance

Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has experienced a 0.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.45% drop in the past month, and a 9.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for QRVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for QRVO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRVO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for QRVO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QRVO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $135 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QRVO Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRVO rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.90. In addition, Qorvo Inc. saw 17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRVO starting from Nelson Roderick, who sale 2,067 shares at the price of $106.60 back on Aug 30. After this action, Nelson Roderick now owns 7,727 shares of Qorvo Inc., valued at $220,342 using the latest closing price.

BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A, the President and CEO of Qorvo Inc., sale 8,689 shares at $101.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A is holding 193,994 shares at $880,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.26 for the present operating margin

+37.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qorvo Inc. stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 5.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Qorvo Inc. (QRVO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.