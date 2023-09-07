PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) is $6.50, which is $4.05 above the current market price. The public float for PWFL is 33.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PWFL on September 07, 2023 was 74.60K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PWFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) has increased by 4.26 when compared to last closing price of 2.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that PowerFleet (PWFL) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

PWFL’s Market Performance

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has seen a 8.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.84% decline in the past month and a -24.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for PWFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.33% for PWFL’s stock, with a -11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWFL Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, PowerFleet Inc. saw -8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWFL starting from CASEY MICHAEL J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL J now owns 174,763 shares of PowerFleet Inc., valued at $59,356 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.14 for the present operating margin

+47.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for PowerFleet Inc. stands at -5.18. The total capital return value is set at -3.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL), the company’s capital structure generated 21.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.51. Total debt to assets is 13.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.