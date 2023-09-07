Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) has increased by 6.47 when compared to last closing price of 262.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) Right Now?

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 374.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PEN is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEN is $341.50, which is $65.3 above the current market price. The public float for PEN is 36.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.78% of that float. The average trading volume for PEN on September 07, 2023 was 373.96K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN’s stock has seen a 7.74% increase for the week, with a 10.45% rise in the past month and a -13.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for Penumbra Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.68% for PEN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.05% for the last 200 days.

PEN Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.98. In addition, Penumbra Inc. saw 25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Roberts Johanna, who sale 600 shares at the price of $265.11 back on Sep 01. After this action, Roberts Johanna now owns 64,237 shares of Penumbra Inc., valued at $159,067 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Harpreet, the Director of Penumbra Inc., sale 340 shares at $266.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Grewal Harpreet is holding 9,320 shares at $90,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.