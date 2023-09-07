Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Observes 25.89% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a 4.83% increase in the past week, with a 13.92% gain in the past month, and a 9.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for PANW’s stock, with a 25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 193.38x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $277.05, which is $28.39 above than the current price. The public float for PANW is 302.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on September 07, 2023 was 5.96M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 245.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Palo Alto (PANW) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $270 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.07. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 75.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $242.04 back on Sep 01. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 177,213 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $10,891,616 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $241.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,558,898 shares at $8,711,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.90 for the present operating margin

+73.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.