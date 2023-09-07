Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oblong Inc. (OBLG) by analysts is $15.00, The public float for OBLG is 2.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of OBLG was 108.85K shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG)’s stock price has plunge by -6.63relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-19 that AI penny stocks offer investors a thrilling opportunity to tap into the fast-evolving artificial intelligence space. AI penny stocks have limited financial resources and modest profits, but their long-term growth prospects are enticing.

OBLG’s Market Performance

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has experienced a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -38.51% drop in the past month, and a -59.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for OBLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.21% for OBLG’s stock, with a -62.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OBLG Trading at -38.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -36.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7947. In addition, Oblong Inc. saw -61.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBLG starting from Meredith Deborah Jean, who sale 7,373 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Meredith Deborah Jean now owns 0 shares of Oblong Inc., valued at $10,504 using the latest closing price.

Meredith Deborah Jean, the Director of Oblong Inc., sale 3,671 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Meredith Deborah Jean is holding 7,673 shares at $5,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.06 for the present operating margin

-6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc. stands at -400.68. The total capital return value is set at -58.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.43. Equity return is now at value -232.00, with -163.80 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc. (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 4.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.