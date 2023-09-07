NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.11 in relation to its previous close of 207.57. However, the company has experienced a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechCrunch reported 2023-09-05 that Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors has alerted customers to a data breach involving their personal information. The data breach was first flagged by Troy Hunt, the owner of Have I Been Pwned, who tweeted a copy of the email NXP had sent to customers affected by the breach.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is above average at 19.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is $235.71, which is $23.21 above the current market price. The public float for NXPI is 257.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXPI on September 07, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

NXPI’s Market Performance

NXPI’s stock has seen a 1.28% increase for the week, with a -5.00% drop in the past month and a 14.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for NXPI’s stock, with a 13.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXPI Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.05. In addition, NXP Semiconductors N.V. saw 31.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Southern Julie, who purchase 203 shares at the price of $218.07 back on Aug 02. After this action, Southern Julie now owns 10,540 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V., valued at $44,268 using the latest closing price.

Sievers Kurt, the CEO & President of NXP Semiconductors N.V., sale 20,890 shares at $223.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Sievers Kurt is holding 156,457 shares at $4,666,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.68 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.44. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 153.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.53. Total debt to assets is 47.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.