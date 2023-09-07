Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.00 in comparison to its previous close of 4.00, however, the company has experienced a 5.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Nomura Holdings’ Q1 FY 2024 ROE was low at 2.9%, which is way below the company’s FY 2025 ROE target at the 8%-10% level. NMR is valued by the market at an undemanding 0.55 times P/B, which is reasonable considering that the company has found it tough to achieve a higher ROE. I stick to my existing Hold rating for Nomura; I will only consider upgrading NMR’s rating to a Buy if there are signs of a significant improvement in its ROE.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is 16.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMR is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is $4.01, which is -$0.3 below the current market price. The public float for NMR is 2.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On September 07, 2023, NMR’s average trading volume was 918.00K shares.

NMR’s Market Performance

NMR’s stock has seen a 5.43% increase for the week, with a 4.88% rise in the past month and a 8.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for Nomura Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.99% for NMR’s stock, with a 7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.86 for the present operating margin

+46.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.74. The total capital return value is set at 0.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.65. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR), the company’s capital structure generated 892.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.92. Total debt to assets is 58.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 378.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.