NeoVolta Inc.’s (NEOV) Stock: A 19.89% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) has gone up by 20.50% for the week, with a 10.20% rise in the past month and a 8.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.52% for NEOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.89% for NEOV’s stock, with a 22.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEOV is -0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NEOV is $5.00, which is $1.65 above the current price. The public float for NEOV is 28.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOV on September 07, 2023 was 61.43K shares.

NEOV) stock’s latest price update

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV)’s stock price has plunge by 11.30relation to previous closing price of 3.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-10-12 that Revenue Driven by Accelerated Growth in Sales Volume and Product Expansion Revenue Driven by Accelerated Growth in Sales Volume and Product Expansion

NEOV Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOV rose by +20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, NeoVolta Inc. saw 20.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.65 for the present operating margin

+14.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoVolta Inc. stands at -129.76. The total capital return value is set at -166.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.83. Equity return is now at value -57.50, with -53.10 for asset returns.

Based on NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV), the company’s capital structure generated 42.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.