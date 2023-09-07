Navigating the Volatility of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) Stock

In the past week, IRT stock has gone down by -3.15%, with a monthly decline of -2.63% and a quarterly plunge of -11.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Independence Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for IRT’s stock, with a -5.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is $20.70, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for IRT is 223.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on September 07, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) has decreased by -0.31 when compared to last closing price of 16.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that Apartment REITs have outperformed the Equity REIT Index but lag behind the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Rent growth has stabilized slightly above inflation, defying expectations of negative growth. Apartment supply pressures are expected to ease by 2024 due to challenging financing for new development.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $19 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRT Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc. saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRT starting from SCHAEFFER SCOTT, who sale 16,656 shares at the price of $17.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, SCHAEFFER SCOTT now owns 567,209 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc., valued at $287,483 using the latest closing price.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT, the Chair of Board & CEO of Independence Realty Trust Inc., sale 155,830 shares at $17.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that SCHAEFFER SCOTT is holding 583,865 shares at $2,686,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.