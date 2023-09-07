Mega Matrix Corp.’s (MPU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MPU stock has gone down by -26.48%, with a monthly decline of -44.04% and a quarterly plunge of -47.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.53% for Mega Matrix Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.88% for MPU’s stock, with a -51.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MPU is at 2.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPU is $1.95, The public float for MPU is 26.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for MPU on September 07, 2023 was 55.66K shares.

MPU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MPU) has plunged by -17.59 when compared to previous closing price of 0.91, but the company has seen a -26.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MPU Trading at -41.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.97%, as shares sank -43.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU fell by -26.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1409. In addition, Mega Matrix Corp. saw -57.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.26 for the present operating margin

+53.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Corp. stands at -439.24. The total capital return value is set at -38.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.54. Equity return is now at value -93.30, with -80.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Corp. (MPU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.