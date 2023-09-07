Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, MAR stock has gone down by -1.81%, with a monthly decline of -1.11% and a quarterly surge of 11.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Marriott International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for MAR’s stock, with a 16.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 22.83x. The 36-month beta value for MAR is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MAR is $207.05, which is $2.57 above than the current price. The public float for MAR is 238.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on September 07, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.69 in relation to its previous close of 201.03. However, the company has experienced a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Consumer discretionary stocks like Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV), Marriott International, Inc. (MAR), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) are likely to benefit from the rise in consumer spending.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $218 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.96. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 35.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Capuano Anthony, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $202.23 back on Aug 28. After this action, Capuano Anthony now owns 100,317 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $4,044,600 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Deborah Marriott, the Member of 13(d) group of Marriott International Inc., sale 19,549 shares at $205.35 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Harrison Deborah Marriott is holding 45,221 shares at $4,014,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 720.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.