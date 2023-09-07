Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has increased by 3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 8.44. However, the company has seen a 8.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Magnite (MGNI), along with SpringServe, now provides FAST ad management support for Virgin Media TV services.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) by analysts is $14.68, which is $6.06 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 121.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.13% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MGNI was 1.76M shares.

MGNI’s Market Performance

The stock of Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has seen a 8.05% increase in the past week, with a -41.12% drop in the past month, and a -35.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for MGNI’s stock, with a -21.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at -28.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -38.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw -17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from Spillane Robert F, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $8.05 back on Aug 22. After this action, Spillane Robert F now owns 94,090 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $201,250 using the latest closing price.

BARRETT MICHAEL G., the CEO of Magnite Inc., sale 35,869 shares at $8.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that BARRETT MICHAEL G. is holding 1,294,203 shares at $298,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -31.50, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc. (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.