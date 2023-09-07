Magna International Inc. (MGA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is above average at 18.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magna International Inc. (MGA) is $66.31, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for MGA is 268.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGA on September 07, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has surged by 1.45 when compared to previous closing price of 58.67, but the company has seen a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that Magna International Inc. reported strong Q2 2023 results, beating revenue and earnings expectations. The company’s outlook for light vehicle production levels has increased. We examine the updated guidance and valuation in light of the rally from the June lows.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA’s stock has risen by 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly rise of 12.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.78% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $61 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at 1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.34. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.