LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) by analysts is $11.00, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for LXP is 285.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of LXP was 2.05M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LXP) stock’s latest price update

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 9.57, however, the company has experienced a -2.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that LXP Industrial Trust has reorganized as an industrial REIT with low vacancy and properties in the Sunbelt and lower Midwest. The company’s net debt consists mainly of fixed-rate long-term debt with a low weighted-average interest rate. Lease extensions, releasing of existing properties, and ongoing development projects will lead to growth in rental income.

LXP’s Market Performance

LXP’s stock has fallen by -2.26% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly drop of -9.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for LXP Industrial Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for LXP’s stock, with a -6.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LXP in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on May 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXP Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXP fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.66. In addition, LXP Industrial Trust saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.63 for the present operating margin

+26.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for LXP Industrial Trust stands at +35.36. The total capital return value is set at 1.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), the company’s capital structure generated 64.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.14. Total debt to assets is 37.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.