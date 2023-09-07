Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 21.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHG is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHG is $21.26, which is -$4.04 below than the current price. The public float for PHG is 892.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on September 07, 2023 was 902.04K shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has seen a -5.44% decrease in the past week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month, and a 11.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for PHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.65% for PHG’s stock, with a 18.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHG Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 48.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.