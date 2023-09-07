Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KIRK is 1.87.

The public float for KIRK is 11.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIRK on September 07, 2023 was 91.35K shares.

KIRK) stock’s latest price update

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK)’s stock price has plunge by -7.32relation to previous closing price of 2.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Cody Cree – Director, IR Ann Joyce – Interim CEO Amy Sullivan – President and COO Mike Madden – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group John Lawrence – Benchmark Operator Good morning everyone and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Kirkland’s Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended July 29th, 2023. Joining us today are Kirkland’s Home Interim CEO, Ann Joyce; President and COO, Amy Sullivan; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden; and the company’s External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Cree.

KIRK’s Market Performance

KIRK’s stock has fallen by -13.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.28% and a quarterly drop of -23.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.83% for Kirkland’s Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.64% for KIRK stock, with a simple moving average of -27.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIRK stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for KIRK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIRK in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KIRK Trading at -20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIRK fell by -13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Kirkland’s Inc. saw -30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIRK starting from Osmium Partners, LLC, who sale 12,214 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 29. After this action, Osmium Partners, LLC now owns 1,469,599 shares of Kirkland’s Inc., valued at $36,829 using the latest closing price.

Osmium Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Kirkland’s Inc., sale 41,437 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Osmium Partners, LLC is holding 208,275 shares at $128,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIRK

Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.