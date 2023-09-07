Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) has surged by 10.89 when compared to previous closing price of 1.01, but the company has seen a 25.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-06 that Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KZIA ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company received fast-track designation for its paxalisib program. The FDA granted the drug fast-track designation as it’s designed to treat solid tumor brain metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations.

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for KZIA is 17.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On September 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KZIA was 190.95K shares.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA stock saw an increase of 25.84% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.80% and a quarterly increase of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.99% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.31% for KZIA stock, with a simple moving average of 13.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KZIA Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA rose by +25.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9303. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited saw 82.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.