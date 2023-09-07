John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) has surged by 6.41 when compared to previous closing price of 99.11, but the company has seen a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeffrey Sanfilippo – Chief Executive Officer Frank Pellegrino – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Daniel Ambrefe – UBS Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the John B.

Is It Worth Investing in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) is above average at 19.53x. The 36-month beta value for JBSS is also noteworthy at 0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBSS is $107.00, The public float for JBSS is 8.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume of JBSS on September 07, 2023 was 66.60K shares.

JBSS’s Market Performance

The stock of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) has seen a 5.50% increase in the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a -11.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for JBSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.57% for JBSS’s stock, with a 8.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBSS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for JBSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JBSS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $100 based on the research report published on September 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JBSS Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBSS rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.40. In addition, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. saw 32.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBSS starting from SANFILIPPO JASPER BRIAN JR, who sale 6,199 shares at the price of $94.00 back on Feb 06. After this action, SANFILIPPO JASPER BRIAN JR now owns 17,582 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., valued at $582,706 using the latest closing price.

Taaffe Ellen, the Director of John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc., sale 1,992 shares at $92.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Taaffe Ellen is holding 10,119 shares at $184,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.03 for the present operating margin

+20.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. stands at +6.29. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In summary, John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.