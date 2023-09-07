Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJYL) is above average at 26.03x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZJYL is 0.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZJYL on September 07, 2023 was 242.26K shares.

ZJYL) stock’s latest price update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJYL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.21 in relation to its previous close of 12.93. However, the company has experienced a -12.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-02 that Eight issuers began trading this past week. Six IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this past week.

ZJYL’s Market Performance

ZJYL’s stock has fallen by -12.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.51% and a quarterly rise of 51.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.42% for Jin Medical International Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.60% for ZJYL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.57% for the last 200 days.

ZJYL Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZJYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.33%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZJYL fell by -12.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, Jin Medical International Ltd. saw 46.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZJYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.10 for the present operating margin

+32.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jin Medical International Ltd. stands at +14.10. The total capital return value is set at 14.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.50.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.