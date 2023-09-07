Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 63.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Investors and analysts are closely watching the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on monetary policy. Some experts predict the Fed will pause its inflation-busting policy, while others expect further rate hikes. REITs, such as Crown Castle and National Storage Affiliates Trust, offer potential opportunities for income investors in the high-interest rate environment.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IRM is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IRM is $62.75, which is -$1.27 below the current market price. The public float for IRM is 289.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.38% of that float. The average trading volume for IRM on September 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM stock saw an increase of 2.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.22% and a quarterly increase of 14.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.01% for IRM’s stock, with a 16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.13. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 28.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $59.97 back on Aug 15. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $630,105 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 10,507 shares at $60.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $632,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 71.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.