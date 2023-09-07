Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 550.58, however, the company has experienced a 2.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU ) Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference September 6, 2023 3:15 PM ET Company Participants Mark Notarainni – Head of the Consumer Group Conference Call Participants Steven Enders – Citi Steven Enders Well, okay. Awesome! Thanks everybody for joining us this afternoon.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is $546.60, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 271.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on September 07, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

INTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Intuit Inc. (INTU) has seen a 2.70% increase in the past week, with a 9.04% rise in the past month, and a 22.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for INTU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.03% for INTU’s stock, with a 26.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $532 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $512.52. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 41.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Aujla Sandeep, who sale 10,732 shares at the price of $531.01 back on Aug 29. After this action, Aujla Sandeep now owns 235 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $5,698,803 using the latest closing price.

Tessel Marianna, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Intuit Inc., sale 7,310 shares at $531.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Tessel Marianna is holding 28,840 shares at $3,883,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.59. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.