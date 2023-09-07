Insulet Corporation (PODD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PODD is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PODD is $288.29, which is $99.54 above the current price. The public float for PODD is 69.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PODD on September 07, 2023 was 845.57K shares.

PODD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has increased by 3.44 when compared to last closing price of 186.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-01 that The healthcare sector has underperformed this year, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA: XLV ) down 1%. After a disappointing year-to-date performance, it’s time to consider some top healthcare stock picks.

PODD’s Market Performance

Insulet Corporation (PODD) has experienced a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.86% drop in the past month, and a -32.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for PODD.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for PODD’s stock, with a -32.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $265 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PODD Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.29. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -34.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Hollingshead James, who purchase 5,550 shares at the price of $181.41 back on Aug 28. After this action, Hollingshead James now owns 34,177 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $1,006,826 using the latest closing price.

McMillan Wayde D., the EVP, CFO of Insulet Corporation, sale 1,388 shares at $282.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that McMillan Wayde D. is holding 21,477 shares at $392,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.